Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,692.95

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,692.95 ($58.42) and traded as high as GBX 4,892 ($60.90). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 4,849 ($60.36), with a volume of 374,056 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($64.73) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,816.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,693.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,996.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,934.43%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($61.67), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($50,569.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,116. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

