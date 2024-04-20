Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,169 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

