Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after buying an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $352.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.48. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

