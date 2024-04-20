Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $177,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 8,338,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

