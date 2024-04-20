Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $384,900.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

