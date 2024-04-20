Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

