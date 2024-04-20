Head to Head Review: Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) vs. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veradigm and Brand Engagement Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.55 $134.44 million N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Veradigm has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veradigm and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm N/A N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veradigm and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 0 4 1 0 2.20 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veradigm currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Veradigm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

Veradigm beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

