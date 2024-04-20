KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.45 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.