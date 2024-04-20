KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.45 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

