TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,163.27.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
