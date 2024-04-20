Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

