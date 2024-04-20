Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 5%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.82.

