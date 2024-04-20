Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

Nexteq Price Performance

NXQ stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.81. Nexteq has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,181.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexteq

About Nexteq

In other news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,610 ($20,677.21). Company insiders own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

