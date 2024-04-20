Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

