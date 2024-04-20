Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 2,491,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

