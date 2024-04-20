RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE KD opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

