RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 514.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 677,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

