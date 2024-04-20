RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $10,428,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $8,727,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $8,176,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $8,475,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $5,549,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.