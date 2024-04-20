Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 0.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €172.30 ($183.30) and last traded at €172.68 ($183.70). Approximately 750,849 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €173.08 ($184.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €175.37 and a 200 day moving average of €159.43.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

