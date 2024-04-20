WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WKME stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.