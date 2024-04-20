ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 274.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.80. 5,078,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

