Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 2,341,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

