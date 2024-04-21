Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 2,341,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.