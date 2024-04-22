1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 133,746 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $49.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,159,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

