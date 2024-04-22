Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.75

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $83.13, with a volume of 71552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
