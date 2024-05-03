Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

GRBK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 530,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.