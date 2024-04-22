Monument Capital Management Purchases 230 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 950.7% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.20. The stock has a market cap of $457.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

