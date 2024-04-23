42,801 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

