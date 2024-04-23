Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.48 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $37.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:AMP opened at $421.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.18.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

