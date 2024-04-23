PepsiCo’s (PEP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PEP stock opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

