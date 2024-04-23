Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ASC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

