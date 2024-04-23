Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 509,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

