Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $165.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

