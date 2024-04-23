Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

