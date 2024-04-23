Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE BSX opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Further Reading
