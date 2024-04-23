StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Forrester Research Stock Up 0.1 %

FORR opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

