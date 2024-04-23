Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion.

TSE:CLS opened at C$58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$14.31 and a 12 month high of C$68.91.

In other Celestica news, Director Alok K. Agrawal purchased 19,657 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$705,293.16. In other news, Director Alok K. Agrawal bought 19,657 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$705,293.16. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total transaction of C$6,478,711.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,759 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,473. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

