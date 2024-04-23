Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion.
Celestica Trading Up 5.2 %
TSE:CLS opened at C$58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$14.31 and a 12 month high of C$68.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.