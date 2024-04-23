P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stephens

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTSI. TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

PTSI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

