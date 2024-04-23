Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

CG stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 248,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

