Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS IDV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,966 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.