Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,540. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

