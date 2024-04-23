Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 465,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,318. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

