ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR) Insider Buys £14,100 in Stock

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (LON:EXR – Get Free Report) insider David Patrick Whelan acquired 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,416.01).
ENGAGE XR Stock Up 2.8 %
ENGAGE XR stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,462. ENGAGE XR Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05).
About ENGAGE XR
