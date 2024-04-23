Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

DE stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $401.24. 289,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,139. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

