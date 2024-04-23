Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Ennis had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Ennis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

