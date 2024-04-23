Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 46,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,933. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.