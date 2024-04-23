Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,528 shares of company stock worth $21,180. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

