Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 79,531 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $76.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after buying an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

