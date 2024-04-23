First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 6,027 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 165.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.21. 3,211,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.