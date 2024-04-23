The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

