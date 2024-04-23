Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.60

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), with a volume of 1475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.71).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

