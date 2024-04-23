Head-To-Head Analysis: PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 135.12% 18.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.58 $171.30 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

